Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja, offers prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi

Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Karthik wore a red kurta with white pants for the occasion. He offered prayers to Lord Ganesha to mark the auspicious day.

Earlier, Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja's first look was unveiled, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Taking to X and other official social media handles, the official account of Lalbaugcha Raja shared a few images of Lord Ganesha's idol. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will start on September 19 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial 'Chandu Champion'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and in director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'. (ANI)

