Left Menu

Advance booking opens for 'Fukrey 3', 'The Vaccine War'

4daystoFukrey3, Excel Entertainment wrote on its official Instagram page.The upcoming sequel will see Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi reprise their respective roles.The Vaccine War, directed Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the true story of Indian scientists, their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and how they developed an affordable vaccine for India and the world.Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Joshi.ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 16:31 IST
Advance booking opens for 'Fukrey 3', 'The Vaccine War'
  • Country:
  • India

The advance booking for ''Fukrey 3'' and ''The Vaccine War'' opened on Sunday, the makers have announced.

Both the Hindi films are set to hit the screens on September 28.

''Fukrey 3'', the third installment in the buddy comedy franchise, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

''Yeh parivarik film ki advance bookings ab ho gayi hai shuru! Book your tickets now. #4daystoFukrey3,'' Excel Entertainment wrote on its official Instagram page.

The upcoming sequel will see Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi reprise their respective roles.

''The Vaccine War'', directed Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the true story of Indian scientists, their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and how they developed an affordable vaccine for India and the world.

Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Joshi.

''ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW. 4 DAYS TO GO! 28 September 2023. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory,'' the banner wrote on its official X page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023