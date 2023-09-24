Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor, celebs pay tribute to writer Prayag Raj

The sudden demise of veteran screenplay writer-director Prayag Raj has left the entire movie industry in shock. Soon after the news broke, several celebs from Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the filmmaker.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 18:17 IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Prayag Raj, Anil Kapoor (Image Source: Twitter, Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Soon after the news broke, several celebs from Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the filmmaker. Taking to Instagram story, Anil Kapoor, who worked with Prayag Raj in 'Hifazat' expressed sadness at the demise on Sunday and wrote "I'm truly saddened by the loss of the late Prayag Raj. Working with him on 'Hifazat' was a privilege. May his soul rest in peace."

He also shared a still from 'Hifazat' sets. Amitabh Bachchan shared the news of Prayag Raj's demise on his personal blog.

He wrote, "last evening we have lost another pillar of our great Film Industry ..PrayagRaj passed away at 4 pm yesterday .. 🙏." Big B and Prayag Raj worked in films like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Naseeb' and 'Coolie'.

'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor Shabana Azmi on Saturday took to X and wrote, "Sorry to hear about the passing away of writer director actor Prayag Raj. RIP." https://twitter.com/AzmiShabana/status/1705611378063737106

Prayag Raj worked with Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and others. He wrote the screenplay for films including 'Dharamveer', 'Ponga Pandit', 'Coolie', 'Mard', 'Desh Premee', 'Naseeb', 'Suhaag', 'Parvarish', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Bhai Ho To Aisa', 'Hifazat', among others. He not only tried his hands on writing and direction but singing and composing music too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

