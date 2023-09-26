Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show; Striking Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Explainer-Is the Hollywood writers' strike over?

The Hollywood writers' strike is nearing its end after a preliminary agreement with studios and streaming companies on Sunday after five months of disruption. Is the strike over?

R&B star Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Grammy-winning artist Usher will headline the halftime show at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada, the National Football League (NFL), Apple Music and label Roc Nation announced on Sunday. The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024.

Striking Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios

Hollywood's writers union reached a preliminary labor agreement with major studios on Sunday, a deal expected to end one of two strikes that have halted most film and television production and cost the California economy billions. The three-year contract still must be approved by leadership of the Writers Guild of America (WGA,) as well as union members, before it can take effect.

Hollywood prepares for partial return to work after writers' deal

Producers of television talk shows were making plans on Monday to return to the air for the first time in five months after Hollywood writers reached a tentative deal to end a work stoppage that had shut down production. The Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents roughly 11,500 film and television writers, reached a preliminary three-year deal with major studios on Sunday. The agreement still must be approved by the union's leadership and members.

'Better Call Saul' creators beat Liberty Tax's defamation, trademark lawsuit

Better call this: Case dismissed. The creators of the hit crime drama "Better Call Saul" on Monday won the dismissal of a defamation and trademark infringement lawsuit by Liberty Tax Service for depicting a shady fictional tax firm that appeared to resemble its own.

UK police investigate sex assault allegations following Russell Brand reports

British police said on Monday they had launched an investigation into a number of allegations of non-recent sexual offences following media reports that four women had accused actor and comedian Russell Brand of a string of sexual assaults.

Earlier this month, the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 TV's documentary show "Dispatches" reported the women had accused Brand, 48, of sex offences, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013.

Pierre Cardin turns Communist Party HQ blue for Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Monday with a Pierre Cardin show in the headquarters of France's Communist Party, which was bathed in blue light to conjure up the colour of the ocean. It was the French label's second show at Paris Fashion Week since founder Pierre Cardin died in 2020, building on its space-age catwalk in March after a gap of more than two decades.

Oscar-winning Italian actress Sophia Loren hospitalised after fall

Oscar-winning Italian film star Sophia Loren, a national icon and one of the most enduring movie divas of the 20th century, has had surgery after a fall in her home in Geneva, her spokesperson said on Monday. The operation on Loren, 89, "went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved," the spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

