Dev Anand @100: A look at popular songs from evergreen star's many movies

Dev Anand spent more than five decades playing the leading man in over 100 films, showcasing a range of personas, from being a lovestruck hero to a dotting brother.

On his 100th birth anniversary, here is a look at some of his popular songs: 1. ''Hai Apna Dil To Awara'' -- ''Solva Saal'' (1958) The song is picturised on Dev Anand, who is trying to woo Waheeda Rehman during a train ride. The evergreen romantic track is sung by Hemant Kumar with music by S D Burman.

2. ''Khoya Khoya Chand'' -- ''Kala Bazar'' (1960) The timeless song by Mohammed Rafi has an incredible recall value among the die hard fans of Dev Anand. The beautifully crafted song is remembered for its melodious tune and romantic lyrics that capture the essence of yearning and romanticism.

3. ''Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya'' -- ''Hum Dono'' (1961) Another gem from Mohammed Rafi, the song was written by legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi. The song evokes a sense of optimism, reflecting a carefree attitude towards life without worrying too much.

4. ''Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar'' -- ''Hum Dono'' (1961) The duet by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle sees Dev Anand and Sadhana running around trees in a quintessential Bollywood style.

5. ''Tere Ghar Ke Samne'' -- ''Tere Ghar Ke Samne'' (1963) The titular song from the romance drama is sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. The film was directed by Dev Anand's actor-filmmaker brother Vijay Anand. The track shows Dev Anand ruminating about his love for Nutan's character over a drink.

6. ''Din Dhal Jaye'' -- ''Guide'' (1965) The song from the cult classic film, directed by Vijay Anand, was also sung by Mohammed Rafi. The melancholic track conveys a sense of longing, heartbreak and pain of separation. 7. ''Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara'' -- ''Jewel Thief'' (1967) The Kishore Kumar song is picturised on Dev Anand's titular character. It has music by RD Burman with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri. It captures carefree attitude towards life and love.

8. ''Pal Bhar Ke Liye Koi Humein Pyaar Karle'' -- ''Johny Mera Naam'' (1970) The playful romantic track from another classic is sung by Kishore Kumar and Usha Khanna. It shows Dev Anand serenading Hema Malini.

9. ''Phoolan Ka Taron Ka'' -- ''Hare Rama Hare Krishna'' (1971) The track, which has a heartwarming melody, celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. It is picturised on Dev Anand's character who is trying to reconcile with his estranged sister, played by Zeenat Aman in the movie. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar.

10. ''Dil Aaj Shayar Hai'' -- ''Gambler'' (1971) The song shows Dev Anand's character expressing his romantic feelings for the film's leading lady, played by Zaheeda. Sung by Kishore Kumar with music by S D Burman, the song captures the essence of falling in love.

