Updated: 28-09-2023 11:53 IST
Invincible Season 2 Release Date, Plot and First Look at Angstrom Levy
Image Credit: Invincible/ Amazon Prime
After more than two years since its premiere on Prime Video, Invincible Season 2 is finally approaching, and it promises to bring exciting new elements to the series. Recent images from Season 2 have unveiled the first look at Angstrom Levy, a multiverse-hopper and the main antagonist of the upcoming season. Levy will be voiced by acclaimed actor Sterling K. Brown.

The revelation of Angstrom Levy's character design has sparked significant interest among fans eager to see how this new villain will challenge Invincible. In the comics, Levy is known for having access to multiple dimensions, adding a unique dimension to the story.

Robert Kirkman, the creator of Invincible, provided insight into the character, saying, "He'll be a new villain that comes into the series. And if you've read the comics, you're aware of who he is and what his deal is. He's a villain that has access to multiple dimensions, and so it's another one of those dang multiverse things."

Kirkman also heaped praise on Sterling K. Brown's performance, emphasizing Levy's complexity: "What Sterling has been able to wring out of our scripts is something real and vibrant and genuine. A true villain, with a solid core of understanding that makes him as sympathetic and relatable as he is dangerous and terrifying."

In the pages of the Invincible comics, Levy's vendetta against Invincible stems from a past event where the hero inadvertently disfigured the villain's head. This personal connection promises to add depth and intensity to their confrontations in Season 2.

The clash between Invincible and Angstrom Levy is highly anticipated, as it promises to deliver thrilling superpowered battles and complex character dynamics.

Release Date and Trailer of Invincible Season 2

Invincible Season 2 is set to premiere on November 3, but there's a twist. The season will be released in two parts, with the remainder of Season 2 slated for 2024. This approach aims to avoid competing with holiday festivities and allows the narrative to have a more significant impact.

In an interview with Collider, in Comic-Con at at San Diego, Kirkman explained, "With everything going on in that time of year with, you know, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there. So I think it's good to take a pause and narratively, it's gonna make things hit a little bit harder."

Fans got their first glimpse of Season 2 with a teaser trailer released on January 20, 2023. The teaser provided an update on the show's development and hinted at what's to come. Watch the teaser here:

A full trailer was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, offering a more detailed look at the season's cast and teasing upcoming storylines. Watch the full trailer here:

Plot of Invincible Season 2

Invincible, created by Robert Kirkman with art by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, continues to follow Mark Grayson as he strives to master his superpowers. Mark, the son of Earth's mightiest defender, faces the challenge of living up to his father's legacy. Season 1 of the series showcased Mark's coming-of-age journey and revealed shocking truths about his heritage and his father's true nature.

In Season 2, with Omni-Man no longer in the picture after his battle with Mark, Invincible and the new Guardians of the Globe must step up to protect Earth. The season is expected to maintain the intense action and graphic violence that made Season 1 a hit.

Moreover, Season 2 will delve into the multiverse, a concept explored in the comics and now adapted into the show. Kirkman shared his excitement about this narrative direction, stating, "I think it's a great tool to use to bring different incarnations of things in."

Comic Book Background

Invincible originated as a comic book series created by Robert Kirkman, illustrated by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, and published by Image Comics. The comic ran from 2003 to 2018, totaling 144 issues. Kirkman, who was the sole writer of the series, is now actively involved in expanding the franchise through the animated series on Prime Video and a live-action film in development.

While the animated series follows the comic's storylines, it introduces some differences in the order of events and amplifies the level of blood and graphic violence for a more mature audience.

