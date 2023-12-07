Jennifer Lopez to star in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' adaptation

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-12-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:28 IST
Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is set to star in the feature adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical ''Kiss of the Spider Woman''.

The movie will be written and directed by Bill Condon of ''Dreamgirls'' and ''Beauty and the Beast'' fame, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

The 1993 musical, led by Chita Rivera, was itself based on the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig and the 1985 movie, starring William Hurt and Raul Juila Set in an Argentinian prison in 1981, ''Kiss of the Spider Woman'' centres on Luis Molina, a gay hairdresser arrested for “corruption of a minor”. Molina imagines stories starring Aurora (Lopez) — a vampy film diva. Molina’s prison life is complicated when he is forced to share his cell with Marxist political prisoner Valentin Arregui Paz. The makers are currently searching for an actor to play Molina. The project is expected to start production in April in New Jersey.

It will be produced by Barry Josephson, Tom Kirdahy, Greg Yolen and Matt Geller with Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina executive producing on behalf of Nuyorican Productions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

