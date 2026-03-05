Left Menu

China Sets Lower GDP Target Amid Global Unrest

China has set its GDP growth target to 4.5-5% amid global tensions and domestic challenges. Premier Li Qiang announced this during the National People's Congress. The government aims to stimulate consumption, create jobs, and stabilize the economy despite US tariffs and international conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 07:59 IST
China Sets Lower GDP Target Amid Global Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move amid escalating global tensions and domestic hurdles, China has lowered its GDP growth target to between 4.5% and 5% for the current year. This decision, announced by Premier Li Qiang at the National People's Congress in Beijing, reflects mounting economic challenges faced by the nation.

China's economy, which grew by 5% last year, now grapples with the ongoing US-Iran war, disruptions due to Trump's trade tariffs, and a property market slump alongside high unemployment rates. To counter these issues, the government plans to invigorate domestic consumption and introduce measures facilitating job creation and economic stability.

The annual announcement underscored strategic economic adjustments, including new initiatives to bolster consumer spending and increase personal income. During this political season, President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party leadership remain at the forefront, committing to transformative economic policies amid global unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping's Vision: Forging China's Path to Technological Dominance

Xi Jinping's Vision: Forging China's Path to Technological Dominance

 Global
2
Maguire Faces Legal Hurdles: Call for FA Sanction

Maguire Faces Legal Hurdles: Call for FA Sanction

 Greece
3
China's Military Spending Surge: Regional Power Play

China's Military Spending Surge: Regional Power Play

 Global
4
Taiwan Boosts Oil and Gas Stockpile Amid Global Disruptions

Taiwan Boosts Oil and Gas Stockpile Amid Global Disruptions

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026