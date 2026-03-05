In a strategic move amid escalating global tensions and domestic hurdles, China has lowered its GDP growth target to between 4.5% and 5% for the current year. This decision, announced by Premier Li Qiang at the National People's Congress in Beijing, reflects mounting economic challenges faced by the nation.

China's economy, which grew by 5% last year, now grapples with the ongoing US-Iran war, disruptions due to Trump's trade tariffs, and a property market slump alongside high unemployment rates. To counter these issues, the government plans to invigorate domestic consumption and introduce measures facilitating job creation and economic stability.

The annual announcement underscored strategic economic adjustments, including new initiatives to bolster consumer spending and increase personal income. During this political season, President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party leadership remain at the forefront, committing to transformative economic policies amid global unrest.

