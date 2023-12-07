Left Menu

"Film's justification of violence, misogyny is shameful": Congress MP slams Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Thursday slammed actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer action thriller film 'Animal' and said that "the film's justification of violence and misogyny is shameful."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Thursday slammed actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's action thriller film 'Animal' and said that "the film's justification of violence and misogyny is shameful." In the Rajya Sabha, Ranjan said, "Cinema is a mirror to society. We have all grown up watching films. Cinema has a great deal of influence in society, especially among the youth. Nowadays, there are some films that are coming, like Kabir (Singh), Pushpa and now this film, Animal."

"My daughter and a bunch of other children were watching the film. They cried and left the theatre at halftime. The film's justification of violence and misogyny is shameful," she added. Ranjan also pointed out the song 'Arjan Vailly' in the film and raised concern.

She said that Arjan Vailly was a prominent figure in Sikh history. He was the son of Sikh military commander Hari Singh Nalwa from the 19th century and is known for his bravery and valour. Ranjan said the film's use of the song to highlight the gang war was offensive.

She also questioned the Central Board of Film Certification about how they give nod to these types of films that are disease for our society. Talking about 'Animal', the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film minted Rs 27.80 crore on Wednesday. In India, the film made a collection of Rs 278.46 crore in Hindi till now, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

