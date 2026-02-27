Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes BJP's Push for Hindi Supremacy
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), accused the BJP of trying to assert Hindi language and culture supremacy by undermining regional languages and traditions. Speaking on Marathi Language Day, he emphasized the necessity for a regional party in Maharashtra to safeguard local identities.
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to impose Hindi language and culture supremacy across India. Speaking at a Marathi Language Day event, Thackeray criticized the BJP's alleged agenda of undermining regional languages and traditions.
Thackeray, who previously served as Maharashtra's chief minister, voiced concerns over the weakening of local cultures and the importance of maintaining regional identity. He stressed that Maharashtra needs a strong regional party to counteract this influence and preserve its cultural heritage.
Reiterating the necessity of a balanced linguistic policy, Thackeray affirmed Shiv Sena (UBT)'s role in championing Marathi language and traditions, positioning the party as a guardian of regional pride in the face of external pressures.
