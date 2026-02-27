BJP wants to kill regional languages and establish Hindi supremacy, says Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
