Emily in Paris Season 4 Begins Filming! What to Expect?

Emily in Paris Season 4 is getting ready to start filming again! The highly popular Netflix series faced a delay in filming due to a strike organized by SAG-AFTRA, but the wait is almost over. Filming is set to resume on January 15, 2024, after a postponement that was linked to fair wage disputes for studio workers. Originally slated to start shooting in the summer, the show faced obstacles, and now, with the issues resolved, Lily Collins' character is poised to return to our screens with new episodes exploring the charm and challenges of life in France.

Emily in Paris took the streaming world by storm with its romantic comedy theme, premiering on Netflix in October 2020. Despite some criticism for its stereotypical portrayal of Paris and its residents, the show's success has been undeniable, with three seasons already released and a fourth in the works.

What can fans expect from Emily in Paris Season 4?

While an official trailer is yet to be released, a teaser from Netflix hints at the unresolved issues from the previous season. The Season 3 finale left viewers on the edge with a complex love triangle involving Emily, Gabriel, and Camille. Emily in Paris Season 4 may show the aftermath of this love triangle and address lingering questions about the characters' fates. Creator Darren Star has teased that the upcoming season will bring exciting developments, building on the momentum created by the dramatic Season 3 finale.

One of the central plot points involves the complicated relationships between the characters, with a focus on the unexpected twists and turns that the love triangle introduces. A teaser from Lily Collins' character poses questions about the fates of Alfie, Gabriel's Michelin star aspirations, Mindy and the band's Eurovision plans, and the outcome of Sylvie's rekindled love.

While the trailer hasn't given away too much, fans are buzzing with speculation, including the possibility of what's humorously referred to as a 'Darren Star baby.' Darren Star shared his excitement, saying, “It would be fun to see a Darren Star baby.”

The unexpected pregnancy twist introduced in Season 3 adds a new layer to the narrative, and Darren Star himself has hinted at the potential for more surprises in the upcoming season.

Star explained, “We wanted to have this ending because it comes as a big revelation at the last moment of the season. We wanted that to be something that would build on so many other moments.”

For the latest updates on Emily in Paris Season 4, stay tuned as we bring you all the behind-the-scenes action and exciting developments from the beloved Netflix series.