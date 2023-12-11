Netflix's Girls5eva Season 3: Sara Bareilles Breaks Silence!

Girls5eva, the beloved comedy TV show that took viewers on a nostalgic trip with a 1990s girl group, is set to make a triumphant return for its third season. After a rollercoaster journey that saw the series canceled by Peacock but later revived by Netflix, fans have been eagerly awaiting any news about the upcoming season.

The musical comedy, known for its humor and catchy tunes, follows the women of a one-hit-wonder pop band who reunite after a rapper samples their classic song. Despite its cancellation on Peacock, the series found a new home on Netflix, where it gained a second life and an even more extensive fanbase.

In a statement, executive producers Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, and Robert Carlock expressed their joy at the opportunity to continue Girls5eva on Netflix. The move was a saving grace for the show, given its critical acclaim and popularity among fans, even if its viewership on Peacock was limited.

Latest News: A Positive Update from Sara Bareilles

Breaking the silence that shrouded Girls5eva Season 3, Sara Bareilles, the Grammy-winning powerhouse and lead star of the show, has finally spilled the beans on what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

In a recent revelation, Bareilles shared an optimistic update on the show's progress during post-production. The actress and singer, embodying the character of Dawn in the series, disclosed, "We’re hoping for an early release next year, but the exact date is still under wraps." She also shed light on the behind-the-scenes action, mentioning that the finishing touches in post-production were in full swing. However, the show briefly hit pause due to the resolved SAG/AFTRA strike.

What to Expect in Girls5eva Season 3

As Girls5eva gears up for its return, fans can anticipate a season filled with excitement and personal growth for the characters. Season 2 left many questions unanswered, setting the stage for an intriguing third installment.

The upcoming season is expected to revolve around the girl group's self-planned tour, a consequence of missing out on a tour spot in the previous season. Additionally, the storyline will delve into Dawn's pregnancy, exploring how it might impact the recently reunited act and the relationships blossoming outside the group.

Girls5eva Season 3 potentials to be the most personal yet, as the characters navigate the challenges of fame, friendship, and newfound responsibilities. With the finishing touches being applied in post-production, fans can look forward to an early release next year.

Stay tuned for updates on the official release date and more information!