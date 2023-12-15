Left Menu

Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, rep for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Homicide' star says

When the Emmy-winning actor who starred in the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide Life on the Street died Monday at age 61, his representatives said only that he had been through a brief illness, but his publicist Jennifer Allen gave the cause on Thursday.

Andre Braugher Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, a representative said. When the Emmy-winning actor who starred in the series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street” died Monday at age 61, his representatives said only that he had been through a brief illness, but his publicist Jennifer Allen gave the cause on Thursday. Braugher generally revealed little about his private life, and his death was unexpected for many of his co-stars. He told the New York Times in 2014 that he stopped smoking and drinking years ago. The Chicago-born Braugher had his Hollywood breakthrough in the 1989 film “Glory” acting alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman. He went on to play Detective Frank Pemberton, the lead role in the NBC police drama “Homicide: Life on the Street”, for seven seasons. He would win the first of two career Emmys for his work on the show. Braugher was nominated for Emmys 11 times, four of them for the comic turn he took as Captain Ray Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, the Andy Samberg-starring series that ran for eight seasons on Fox and NBC.

