Russia Deploys Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile in Belarus: A New European Threat

In a strategic maneuver heightening regional tensions, Russia showcased its nuclear-capable hypersonic Oreshnik missile system, now stationed in Belarus. This deployment, revealed through a video by the Russian state news agency TASS, is an apparent move to boost Moscow's offensive reach within Europe.

The decision comes at a crucial juncture in the East-West standoff over the persistent war in Ukraine. With borders touching Ukraine and NATO countries Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia, Belarus now hosts these advanced missile systems, potentially cutting down response time for Russian nuclear strikes.

Despite the bold military strides, Western analysts express doubt regarding the Oreshnik's transformative potential on the battlefield. Nonetheless, its presence underscores the Kremlin's increasing reliance on nuclear threats to stave off NATO's arms support to Ukraine. These developments stir concerns over escalating military strategies as global powers respond to the complex web of regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)