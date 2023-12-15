Park Min Young and Na In Woo to Ignite Screens with Intense Chemistry in 'Marry My Husband' Premiere

tvN, the South Korean television network, is gearing up to kick off the new year with a bang as it releases the much-anticipated drama series, "Marry My Husband," featuring the charismatic duo Park Min Young and Na In Woo.

Scheduled to premiere on January 1, 2024, at 20:50 (KST), 'Marry My Husband' promises an engaging storyline written by Shin Yoo-dam. The plot revolves around Kang Ji Won, played by Park Min Young, who, after witnessing her husband's infidelity, meets Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo) in a twist of fate. The series is based on a popular web novel serialized as a webtoon, bringing a unique narrative to the small screen.

In this upcoming drama, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions as Kang Ji Won seeks revenge in her second life after being tragically killed. The intriguing trailer hints at a complex dynamic between Kang Ji Won and Yoo Ji Hyuk, as they join forces to take down her unfaithful husband (Park Min Hwan, played by Lee Yi Kyung) and her once best friend (Jung Soo Min, portrayed by Song Ha Yoon).

Despite starting with a business relationship, the new promotional images suggest a subtle romantic undercurrent between Kang Ji Won and Yoo Ji Hyuk. The characters exchange meaningful glances, their expressions revealing a mix of uncertainty and concern. The transformation of Yoo Ji Hyuk from a stern boss to a more compassionate figure adds an extra layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.

'Marry My Husband' is poised to captivate audiences not only in South Korea but also globally, with streaming availability on Amazon Prime Video in selected regions. The series will be broadcast every Monday and Tuesday, offering viewers a weekly dose of suspense and romance.

As the clock ticks down to the January 1st premiere, fans are eagerly anticipating the explosive chemistry between Park Min Young and Na In Woo, ready to witness the unique blend of revenge and romance in 'Marry My Husband.'Marry My Husband will premiere on January 1st, 2024.