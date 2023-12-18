Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 410 Reveals Post-War! Creator Drops Exciting Hints for the Manga's Future!

My Hero Academia fans, get ready for an exciting update! Chapter 410 of the beloved Japanese manga series is scheduled to drop on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. Brace yourselves for a brief hiatus the following week, but fear not, as the series will resume the week after. Dive into the action-packed manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus or Viz Media's Shonen Jump platforms.

As the My Hero Academia manga unfolds its gripping narrative amidst the epic clash between heroes and villains, creator Kohei Horikoshi is stirring anticipation with tantalizing hints about what comes next. Revealed during Jump Festa 2024, Horikoshi shared his plans to unveil scenes beyond the current intense battle. This revelation has sparked speculation among fans, prompting questions about the series' ultimate conclusion.

"The battle I am currently drawing is reaching its climax. There are still many scenes I want to draw beyond this battle," expressed Horikoshi during Jump Festa 2024. The cryptic statement leaves fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming developments in the storyline. While the exact nature of these additional scenes remains shrouded in mystery, it suggests that My Hero Academia may have more in store after the imminent confrontation between heroes and villains.

It's worth noting that the events in My Hero Academia have transpired within the first year of protagonist Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A's enrollment in hero school. With the potential for a flash forward showcasing their pro hero futures or glimpses into a second year, fans are buzzing with anticipation. Could there be a substantial epilogue awaiting readers 

Stay tuned for more heroic adventures beyond the war in My Hero Academia!

