Kylie Jenner shares glimpses of giant Christmas tree, says, "These ornaments remind me of my childhood"

'The Kardashians' star Kylie Jenner shared glimpses of her huge Christmas tree in a series of pictures, according to People. She took to her Instagram stories and posted a video that was set to a jazz version of 'Holly Jolly Christmas', Kylie panned her camera from the floor to the ceiling of her home to highlight the massive tree, which was decked out in traditional white lights and decorations.

"These ornaments remind me of my childhood...my mom had them on our tree growing up," The Kardashians star captioned the clip. In a different photo, Kylie showed a close-up of the tree and its colourful ornaments, which included Santa Claus and snowman figures.

The video was followed by a childhood photo of Kylie standing in front of a Christmas tree surrounded with presents, as well as another of her with her famous sisters. Kylie and Kendall Jenner wear matching purple cardigans with flowers as they stand in front of a tree with their older siblings Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian -- and Santa Claus! -- in the adorable photo.

According to People, in a third festive throwback, Kylie and Kendall, 28, wear matching pajamas with their grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon as they sit on a sofa filled with large Mickey and Minnie Mouse soft toys. This isn't the first time Kylie has flaunted her Christmas decorations this season.

Last week, the mom of two offered a glimpse at a much smaller tree in her home, which she had covered in silver tinsel. The tree, which was skinny with spare branches, had also been lined with red-beaded garlands and soft lights, reported People. (ANI)

