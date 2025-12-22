Left Menu

Pound Gains Amid BoE's Strategic Rate Cuts

The pound rose against the dollar after the Bank of England's rate cut, aiming to tackle inflation. Despite a stronger year against the dollar, it struggles versus the euro. Interest rate trends influence sterling's performance, as future cuts by BoE and Fed impacts currency dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound climbed on Monday following a Bank of England rate cut, supporting gains from last week despite persistent inflation concerns. Sterling, now experiencing a 7% gain for the year, edged up 0.48% against the dollar, though remains weak against a rising euro.

Interest rate trends are pivotal to sterling's outlook, as the Federal Reserve plans further cuts, weakening the dollar, while the European Central Bank halts its rate reductions. The BoE's quarter-point cut to 3.75% was narrowly voted, reflecting ongoing inflation worries.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey noted a potential downtrend in rates, albeit slower than analysts expect. UK GDP grew 0.1% from July to September, with forecasts predicting stagnation in late 2023, posing economic growth challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

