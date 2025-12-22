Left Menu

China's Dairy Duties: EU Calls Measures Unjustified

China announces provisional duties ranging from 21.9% to 42.7% on certain EU dairy products. The European Commission claims these measures are based on weak allegations and lack sufficient evidence. The imposed duties are deemed unfair and unwarranted by EU officials.

Updated: 22-12-2025 17:25 IST
  • Belgium

China has announced that it will impose provisional duties of between 21.9% and 42.7% on certain dairy imports from the European Union, effective from December 23. This move has been sharply criticized by EU officials.

A spokesperson for the European Commission, Olof Gill, labeled the duties as 'unjustified and unwarranted,' arguing that the Chinese investigation relies on questionable claims and lacks substantial evidence.

The Commission maintains that these measures are unfair and not based on solid grounds, raising concerns about their impact on EU dairy exporters.

