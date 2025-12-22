Daring Daylight Heist in Navi Mumbai

In a brazen daylight robbery, a jewellery shop in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai was targeted by three masked thieves on Monday morning. The culprits, armed with a revolver, managed to steal 20 tolas of gold, according to a local police official.

The senior inspector of NRI Sagari police station, Devendra Pol, reported that the robbers threatened the shop staff but did not open fire. Authorities swiftly registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated a rigorous investigation.

To track the perpetrators, police have deployed a dog squad and are thoroughly examining CCTV footage from the shop and surrounding neighborhood. The investigation aims to quickly apprehend the suspects responsible for this audacious heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)