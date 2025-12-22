Priyanka Chopra Jonas Teams Up with Gurinder Chadha for Bollywood Christmas Charm
Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha collaborates with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on a Bollywood-inspired rendition of 'Last Christmas' in her new film 'Christmas Karma'. Despite initial hesitations, Chopra Jonas sings for the film’s end titles, showcasing her support for Chadha and South Asians in the film industry.
Gurinder Chadha, the acclaimed filmmaker known for 'Bend It Like Beckham', has joined forces with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her latest project, 'Christmas Karma'. The collaboration features Chopra Jonas singing a Hindi version of George Michael's classic hit 'Last Christmas'. Despite initial hesitations about returning to music, Chopra Jonas agreed to lend her voice in support of Chadha's vision.
The suggestion to create a Bollywood version of 'Last Christmas' was sparked by a conversation between Chadha and the George Michael Estate. Initially deterred by licensing costs, the director found a way through creatively negotiating terms that allowed her to integrate the song in her adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol'. This venture also exemplifies Chopra Jonas's ongoing support for fellow NRIs and women in the industry.
Chadha praises Chopra Jonas's transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, highlighting her persistence and success across industries. Further solidifying their friendship, Chadha expressed a desire to collaborate on future projects. Meanwhile, Kunal Nayyar stars as a desi Scrooge in 'Christmas Karma', now playing in theatres.
