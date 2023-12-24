'Remembering Ghalib': Festival celebrates enduring legacy of iconic poet

Captivating musical performances, a full-fledged mushaira and insightful discussions on the life and times of legendary Urdu-Persian poet Mirza Ghalib will mark the three-day festival celebrating the enduring legacy of the iconic Mughal era poet.

''Remembering Ghalib'', organised by the Delhi government's art and culture department, Sahitya Kala Parishad, aims to delve into the ''world of Ghalib, where words become music, emotions come alive, and literary brilliance transcends time''.

The festival, which began Sunday here in the national capital, will take a break on December 25 -- on the occasion of Christmas -- and resume on December 27 and 28.

So, be it paying homage to the great poet with a candlelight procession to his historic Haveli in Ballimaran or staging a musical tribute by inheritor of the illustrious 'Dilli Gharana' Ustad Imran Khan; the cultural festival promises to be a cultural feast for ghazal enthusiasts, poetry lovers, and anyone seeking a glimpse into the genius of one of India's most celebrated poets.

''The event will bring to life the essence of Ghalib's beloved ghazals, crafting a profound work of art that will touch the hearts of all those present. The convergence of Ghalib's soulful poems with the eloquence of Kathak dance is an element that holds great promise.

''I encourage each one of you to be a part of this cultural celebration as we come together to appreciate and honour the rich culture of our artistic heritage. Let us collectively enjoy the graceful amalgamation of Ghalib's poetry and the movements of Kathak dance,'' said Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi's Minister of art, culture, and language, in a statement.

Born in Agra on December 27, 1797, Ghalib, whose real name was Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, is hailed as one of the finest poets of Urdu and Persian across the world. He came to Delhi as a married 13-year-old boy and left behind a treasure of quotes, that to this day, continues to be quoted, memorised, narrated and by legion of his fans and admirers.

Marking Ghalib's 226th birth anniversary, the festival on December 27 will showcase veteran Kathak danseuse Uma Sharma's ''Shama Har Rang Mein Jalti hai Sahar Hone Tak...'', a stunning portrayal of one of Ghalib's most profound ghazals, accompanied by her talented ensemble at the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

The spellbinding performance will be further enhanced by the musical expertise of Ustad Imran Khan, creating a harmonious blend of movement and melody.

A grand mushaira, which would see renowned Urdu poets reciting Ghalib's timeless verses and breathing life into his immortal words, as well as author-diplomat Pavan K Varma's compelling narrative on the man himself will give a befitting conclusion to the festival on December 28.

