Tragic New Year's Explosion Rocks Swiss Ski Resort

A devastating explosion at an upscale Swiss ski resort bar during a New Year's Eve party left dozens feared dead and around 100 injured. The cause of the blast remains unclear, and authorities are working to identify victims and coordinate medical care for those injured.

Updated: 01-01-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion during a New Year's Eve celebration at a bar in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, has led to fears of dozens of fatalities and approximately 100 injuries, according to Swiss police.

The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. at 'Le Constellation' and involved multiple victims from other countries. Emergency responders have mobilized 10 helicopters and 40 ambulances to aid the injured.

Valais canton authorities are treating the explosion as a fire rather than an attack, although the blast's cause remains undetermined. A no-fly zone has been enforced, with the area entirely closed off for safety and investigation purposes.

