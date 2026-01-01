Tragic New Year's Explosion Rocks Swiss Ski Resort

An explosion during a New Year's Eve celebration at a bar in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, has led to fears of dozens of fatalities and approximately 100 injuries, according to Swiss police.

The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. at 'Le Constellation' and involved multiple victims from other countries. Emergency responders have mobilized 10 helicopters and 40 ambulances to aid the injured.

Valais canton authorities are treating the explosion as a fire rather than an attack, although the blast's cause remains undetermined. A no-fly zone has been enforced, with the area entirely closed off for safety and investigation purposes.

