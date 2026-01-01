In a heartbreaking incident, a roaring fire engulfed Le Constellation bar in the Swiss Alps during New Year's festivities, claiming several lives and injuring about 100 people, officials reported. The blaze has cast a shadow over a region bustling with winter tourists.

Emergency response was swift, with helicopters and ambulances racing to the scene to ferry victims, who included foreign nationals, to regional hospitals. "We are devastated," stated Frederic Gisler, the Valais Cantonal police commander, speaking at a press briefing.

The local hospital's resources were stretched thin, with intensive care units at capacity. Authorities have advised locals to exercise caution in the following days to prevent further strain on medical services. Crans-Montana, located 40 kilometers from the iconic Matterhorn, strives to transition from tourism to tech innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)