Tragedy in the Alps: Fire Devastates New Year Celebration

A tragic fire at Le Constellation bar in the Swiss Alps during a New Year's celebration has left several dead and around 100 injured. Emergency services, including helicopters, responded swiftly to assist victims, overwhelming local medical facilities. Authorities urge the public to remain cautious amidst strained resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Crans-Montana | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:16 IST
In a heartbreaking incident, a roaring fire engulfed Le Constellation bar in the Swiss Alps during New Year's festivities, claiming several lives and injuring about 100 people, officials reported. The blaze has cast a shadow over a region bustling with winter tourists.

Emergency response was swift, with helicopters and ambulances racing to the scene to ferry victims, who included foreign nationals, to regional hospitals. "We are devastated," stated Frederic Gisler, the Valais Cantonal police commander, speaking at a press briefing.

The local hospital's resources were stretched thin, with intensive care units at capacity. Authorities have advised locals to exercise caution in the following days to prevent further strain on medical services. Crans-Montana, located 40 kilometers from the iconic Matterhorn, strives to transition from tourism to tech innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

