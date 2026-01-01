Left Menu

Mysterious Blast Rocks Nalagarh: Investigation Underway

Residents of Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, were startled by a loud explosion near a police station. While no casualties were reported, the blast caused damage to nearby buildings. Police are investigating the cause, and preliminary reports suggest no foul play. Authorities urge vigilance among locals.

Residents of Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh awoke to an alarming blast near a local police station, sparking an immediate police response. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the explosion's force cracked windows as far as the nearby Army canteen.

Local authorities are diligently investigating the cause of the explosion. Baddi Superintendent of Police Vinod Dhiman disclosed that forensic teams have gathered samples and are analyzing CCTV footage to determine the chemical responsible for the blast.

Despite the lack of any threatening communications, officials remain on high alert. They have advised scrap dealers to exercise caution and urged residents to report any suspicious activities, reassuring them that there is no reason for panic.

