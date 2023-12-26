One Piece Chapter 1103: Will Straw Hats arrive in time to rescue Bonney?

One Piece Chapter 1103 is eagerly awaited by fans after Kuma's flashback in the last chapter. Bonney's life is at risk, and readers hope either the Straw Hat Pirates or Kuma will come to her rescue. The chapter is expected to focus on Bonney, who has just seen Kuma's memories. Even though the confirmed spoilers are not available yet, there are two possible directions the chapter could follow.

Firstly, One Piece Chapter 1103 might focus on Bonney immediately after she sees Kuma's memories. A discussion with Dr. Vegapunk may occur, where he delivers Kuma's birthday message and explains why he helped Kuma. This conversation could reveal whether Vegapunk can return Kuma to normal. Bonney might then share her insights with Luffy and the Straw Hats about her father's involvement in their pre-time-skip lives. The chapter could end with Bonney still in peril, and the Straw Hats devising a plan to rescue her.

Alternatively, One Piece Chapter 1103 may dive straight into the current events, portraying Bonney's life at risk due to Saturn and the Marines. Kuma might make a sudden appearance to save his daughter, and the Straw Hat Grand Fleet could also join the fray. Chaos ensues, allowing Luffy to escape with Bonney, Dr. Vegapunk, and their allies.

Before the rescue, a brief match between Luffy and Kizaru might take place, establishing Luffy as the clear victor and solidifying his strength in this arc. This potential outcome could bring clarity to the power dynamics between Kizaru and Luffy.

One Piece Chapter 1103 is set to be released on Monday, January 7, 2024, at 12 am JST. However the release timings for the chapter will vary depending on the reader's location.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1095 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (January 6)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (January 6)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (January 6)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (January 6)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (January 6)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (January 6)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (January 6)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am (January 7)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (January 7)