Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6: Sasuke's Return, Intense Training, and New Villain Threats

The highly anticipated Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6 is all set to make its debut on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the stroke of midnight JST. Fans couldn't contain their excitement, especially with the return of the iconic Sasuke, who takes on an active role in Boruto's training within the Uchiha clan.

This chapter offers a deep dive into Boruto's growing powers, providing readers with a fascinating comparison to the legendary Sasuke. The storyline takes an emotional turn as Boruto reconnects with Sarada, a heartwarming moment that resonated well with the audience. However, the joy is short-lived as new adversaries, known as the God Tree villains, make their menacing presence known. Their ominous plan involves consuming key characters to achieve their ultimate and evolved form.

For readers residing outside of Japan, the Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6 release date shifts to Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The release times across various time zones are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am on Wednesday, 17th January

Central Standard Time: 9 am on Wednesday, 17th January

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am on Wednesday, 17th January

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm on Wednesday, 17th January

Central European Time: 4 pm on Wednesday, 17th January

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm on Wednesday, 17th January

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm on Wednesday, 17th January

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am on Thursday, 18th January

To catch up on the latest chapters, fans can visit Viz Media's official website. Access to the most recent three chapters is typically free, but a subscription is required for the entire manga catalog. Alternatively, the manga is also available on Shueisha's MANGA Plus application, where all chapters are accessible without charge. However, for a trip down memory lane to revisit older chapters, a subscription is necessary.