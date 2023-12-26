"That's my mum," says Callum Turner jokingly about rumours of James Bond casting

Will Callum Turner succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond? His mother certainly hopes so, he said, reported People. Talking with People about the online rumours and oddsmakers who say he's under consideration to play the secret agent on-screen, Turner, 33, quipped, "I think that's my mum. She just puts that out there. So when my odds get higher, it's all her putting the money on."

Though Callum, who appears in the new historical sports drama 'The Boys in the Boat' and the upcoming World War II series Masters of the Air, maintains he hasn't met with anybody about portraying the suave spy, he does admits to being a fan of "amazing producer" Barbara Broccoli. "She makes incredible films," he said "I'd love to work with her in any capacity."

Other actors whose names have been floated include Euphoria and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi and Bullet Train actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Taylor-Johnson declined to comment on the Bond rumours earlier this year when approached by Esquire."As I've already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum," he said. "It's my own path, what feels intuitive to me. I've never made a decision based on other people's perspectives, their judgments, or their expectations."

According to People, Craig revealed back in 2019 that 2021's No Time to Die, the most recent film in the 007 franchise, would be his fifth and last. But he came up with an exit plan more than a decade ago after making his first installment, 2006's Casino Royale, he told U.K.'s The Times in 2022. "I was driving away from the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale with Barbara Broccoli. I had genuinely thought I would do one Bond movie, then it would be over. But by then we knew we had a hit on our hands," he recalled.

"I realized the enormity of it, so I said to Barbara, 'How many more? Three? Four?' She said, 'Four!' " the actor added. "I said, 'Okay. Then can I kill him off?' She said, 'Yes.' "The Boys in the Boat is in theaters now, according to People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)