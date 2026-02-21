Eric Dane's Final Act: A Lasting Legacy in 'Euphoria'

The acclaimed actor Eric Dane, known for his role as Cal Jacobs on the popular series 'Euphoria', finished filming the upcoming third season prior to his passing in February 2026. The news was confirmed by TMZ, highlighting Dane's commitment despite his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Portraying a complex and troubled character, Dane's Cal Jacobs became a central figure in 'Euphoria'. His journey involved secretive encounters and struggles with alcoholism, creating one of the show's most gripping storylines. Amid his health struggles, Dane aimed to bring a moment of truth and redemption to the character, leaving fans eager for the season premiere on April 12.

Dane's courageous battle with ALS saw him return to the set in April 2025, shortly after publicly sharing his diagnosis. His family described his passing as the conclusion of a fast-progressing battle, marked by his significant advocacy for ALS awareness. The entertainment industry mourns his loss, remembering his contributions both on and off the screen, with heartfelt tributes from peers including Jessica Capshaw.

(With inputs from agencies.)