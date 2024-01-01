J-K: At LoC village, soldiers, locals celebrate new year with cups of tea, dance

As people across the country ushered in the new year on Sunday night, at the Line of Control here soldiers celebrate it hours before. They had to return to their night duties -- guarding and patrolling the LoC with Pakistan.

But before they returned to their posts, they shared greetings over hot cups of tea, food and a dance at a brief celebration planned by the army and locals to mark the occasion.

During the festivities, which started around 4 pm on a cold Sunday in this sleepy village in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, the army and villagers reassured each other that they are together through thick and thin. ''The army has been the first responder whenever civilians face any problems. And, civilians have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with soldiers in times of need,'' Lal Hassan Kohli, a local social activist, said.

''The new year celebration programme was organised by the army. I congratulate and I thank the army for it. Whenever we face any difficulty, the army comes to our help in the most difficult times,'' he said.

Kohli said the local populace is thankful to the army for not allowing the enemy to enter into ''our territory''.

''We celebrate all important days with the army. Republic Day is around the corner and then we have Independence Day in August. The soldiers attend weddings in the village as well. We live like brothers. We have a bond with the army and we pray that it stays strong,'' he added.

Lal Din Khatana, sarpanch of the village, said events like these help people, including the soldiers, put aside their problems and enjoy.

''We celebrate new year together with the army at the zero point on the Line of Control. It is a very good programme and we wish this tradition continues in the future as well. These occasions help us put aside our daily woes while the soldiers, who are away from home, also get to celebrate,'' Khatana said.

Jehangir Lateef, a teacher at the local school, thanked the army for ensuring a peaceful 2023 along the LoC in their area. ''I hope that 2024 will be peaceful and we continue to live in harmony,'' he added.

As the brief celebrations ended, the civilians retired to their homes while the soldiers went back to work, patrolling the LoC.

