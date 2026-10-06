Two Saudi airports targeted on Monday as fighting with Yemen's Houthis escalates

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 13:29 IST
Two Saudi airports targeted on Monday as fighting with Yemen's Houthis escalates

Saudi Arabia's ‌airports in Jazan ​and Najran were targeted in two attacks on Monday ‌evening, injuring three people and causing limited damage, the Saudi aviation authority said, as hostilities between the ‌kingdom and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis escalated.

The attacks came ‌as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces pressed a major offensive to retake territory from the Houthis after weeks of ⁠rebel ​advances, with ⁠Riyadh stepping up airstrikes in support of the campaign. The ⁠Houthis have responded with missile and drone attacks ​on targets in Saudi Arabia, including airports, oil ⁠facilities and military sites.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation ⁠said ​it was assessing the damage at the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Airport and ⁠Najran International Airport and taking measures to ensure the safety ⁠of ⁠passengers and staff and the security of the kingdom's civil aviation system.

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