Demi Lovato wishes fans on New Year, shares 2023 recap video

Singer and actor Demi Lovato is "grateful" at the beginning of 2024. Lovato, 31, shared a 2023 recap that included delightful videos and selfies with fiance Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, reported People.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 17:36 IST
Demi Lovato (Image source Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer and actor Demi Lovato is "grateful" at the beginning of 2024. Lovato, 31, shared a 2023 recap that included delightful videos and selfies with fiance Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, reported People. The compilation was set to the song "What a Year" by Inner Circle and included the words, "What a year this has been. And I just want to say, I am grateful."

"Happy new year!," Lovato --wrote in the Instagram caption. The singer appeared to be in high spirits in the video, kissing Lutes, dancing with friends, and jumping in a pool. "Best year of my life with u..I love u so much," Jutes commented on the happy roundup.

Lovato also captured a bike trip, some beautiful outfits, and the moment Jutes, 32, proposed on December 16. The two musicians, who met in January 2022 while working on the Holy Fvck single "Substance" and began dating in August of that year, celebrated their engagement at Craig's in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends.

A few days later, the couple spent their first Christmas together. Lovato recently told People that Jutes flew home to his hometown of Ottawa for the holidays last year, making this year particularly special. "This year is our first Christmas together," the star revealed. "His mom's going to join us, so I'm excited for that."

According to People, beyond their engagement, this holiday season was also exciting for the "Cool For the Summer" singer, as marked by the release of A Very Demi Holiday Special, on The Roku Channel. For the hour-long special, the singer-songwriter enlisted a handful of famous friends to partake in seasonal activities, including singer JoJo, model/entrepreneur Hailey Baldwin Bieber, reality star Paris Hilton, drag star Trixie Mattel and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Before the project hit streaming on December 8, Lovato opened up about why the special was "really hard to pass up." "I love the holidays. They're so fun, and they mean a lot to me, so I had to say 'yes,'" Lovato said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

