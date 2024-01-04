"I will go with my family": Pankaj Tripathi expresses his desire to visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is all set to essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through the biopic 'Main Atal Hoon', is excited to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya. At a media event in Delhi, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his plans to visit Ram Mandir, "I will go to Ram Mandir with my family. I often go to Ayodhya and would like to pay a sacred visit to the temple with my wife and daughter quietly. I prefer going to pilgrimage sites without sharing it publicly on social media."

Earlier on Tuesday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a review meeting with state officials to take stock of the preparedness for the Ram Temple consecration. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

Coming back to 'Main Atal Hoon', Pankaj along with producer Vinod Bhanushali launched the soulful song 'Ram Dhun' in Delhi today. Taking to Instagram, production house Hitz Music treated fans with full song video and captioned it, "Jab dhunki laagi Ram naam ki, bhul gaye sab kaam! #RamDhun song out now: Link in bio#MainATALHoon in cinemas 19th January, 2024."

As soon as the song was launch, fan flooded the comment section with heart. Written, composed, and sung by Kailash Kher, Ram Dhun is a melodious song about Lord Rama. It will resonate with audience's heart and inspire a deep sense of devotion in everyone.

'Main Atal Hoon' is helmed by director Ravi Jadhav. It features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. During the trailer launch, he opened up about his interest in politics and how he prepared for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic.

He also recalled a funny anecdote from his college days when he joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his college days."I was in a youth wing. I have participated in andolans. I was even jailed for a week! Toh main uss raaste pe nikal chuka tha. Then I realised that the path of politics is full of thorns. Hence, I took a turn and started developing an interest in street theatre. There was Kaildas Rangalaya, Patna, where I enrolled myself. Mujhe laga ki yeh behtar hai. Yahaan kam se kam bol ke acting hoti hai ki 'main acting kar raha hoon'," Pankaj quipped. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 19, 2024. (ANI)

