Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' to close Macau's Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival

Actor Vikrant Massey's recently released biopic drama film '12th Fail' has been selected as the closing film for the esteemed Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival.

Actor Vikrant Massey's recently released biopic drama film '12th Fail' has been selected as the closing film for the esteemed Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival. The director of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra is set to grace the festival and will be attending the screening of '12th Fail' on January 11 in Macao.

'12th Fail' is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Both critics and audiences have lauded the film's narrative and Vikrant's outstanding and effortless portrayal.

'12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. On working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others. Meanwhile, Vikrant will be seen in the second installment of 'Haseen Dillruba', titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'. (ANI)

