‘Alienoid: The Return to the Future’ Mesmerizes Viewers - A Great Sequel That Exceeds Expectations

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 06-01-2024 08:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 08:15 IST
‘Alienoid: The Return to the Future’ Mesmerizes Viewers - A Great Sequel That Exceeds Expectations
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

A highly-anticipated press screening of "Alienoid: The Return to the Future" in Seoul on December 3rd left audiences and critics alike in awe. With a star-studded cast, including Lee Ha Nee, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Tae Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Jo Woo Jin, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Eui Sung, and directed by Choi Dong Hoon, the sequel promises to be an extraordinary cinematic experience.

"Alienoid: The Return to the Future" continues the storyline from the 2022 film "Alienoid." The sequel delves deeper into the intense competition surrounding the legendary divine sword, unraveling hidden secrets as humans and Taoists travel into the future to save everyone. The movie is slated for release on January 10th, and early reviews suggest it's a must-watch.

Here's what critics and media writers had to say after an early look at the movie:

Star News praised the film, stating, "The scattered puzzle pieces from Alienoid finally come together in Alienoid: The Return to the Future, completing Director Choi Dong Hoon’s ambitious vision."

News1 emphasized, "The second movie is much better than the first one, creating a compelling and fully developed story that successfully concludes the narrative begun in the first film."

My Daily commended the film's expansion of its worldview, noting that "the retrieval of scattered clues is executed perfectly," and the director "skillfully weaves the extensive narrative."

SR Times acknowledged the improvements, stating, "The second part seems to have taken feedback into account, especially regarding the issues noted in the first movie, with a distinct emphasis on entertainment."

Sports Chosun highlighted the director's dedication to improvement, noting that "the second movie came back looking fantastic like a beautiful swan after a year and a half of adjustments and improvements since the last film."

The Asia Business Daily touched upon the director's response to feedback, mentioning, "The second movie shows that director Choi took some time to think things over after the first one."

Despite overwhelmingly positive reviews, The Asia Business Daily pointed out potential areas of improvement. They noted that some funny scenes felt forced, and certain character developments felt a bit excessive, resulting in a somewhat tiring viewing experience.

