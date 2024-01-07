Left Menu

Katrina Kaif extends birthday wishes to sister Isabelle Kaif

Actor Katrina Kaif extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister Isabelle Kaif.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 10:33 IST
Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Katrina Kaif extended a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister Isabelle Kaif. On Saturday, Katrina took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her sister from her birthday celebration which she captioned, "Happy happy happiest izzy bizzzy bee."

Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal also wished her sister-in-law. He shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Happy birthday @isakaif! Wish you the most amazing year ahead."

Isabelle made her acting debut in Bollywood in Stanley D Costa's directorial 'Time To Dance' in which she was seen alongside actor Sooraj Pancholi. She was also seen in 'Kwatha'.

Talking about Katrina's work front, she will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Recently, during the film's promotion, Katrina said that she always wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan and it was a great experience to be part of his film. She said, "I've always wanted to work with Sriram Raghavan. I'm his fan and wanted to be a part of the movies he makes; being part of this film is amazing because I had an opportunity to be part of a lovely story, and 'Merry Christmas' is always going to be a film I am tremendously proud of and close to my heart." 'Merry Christmas' is all set to hit the theatres on January 12. (ANI)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

