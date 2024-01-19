Entertainment News Roundup: Donald Glover brings 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' back on the screen; 'Oppenheimer' leads BAFTA Film Awards nominations and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler's guitar collection up for auction

British musician and former Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler is selling off a large part of his extensive guitar collection at a London auction with part of the proceeds going to charity. The collection, which includes some of the most significant guitars from Knopfler's 50-year career, is on show at Christie's auction house ahead of the Jan. 31 sale.

Jason Momoa travels outside comfort zone in docuseries 'On the Roam'

Jason Momoa is excited to shed his acting persona and show audiences the real him in his new docuseries "On the Roam."

"You get to see me not hiding behind the character trying to be, you know, king of this or warlord of that, this cool guy and that weird guy. It's just 100% me. So scary," Momoa said in an interview.

Cillian Murphy 'fallen women' drama to open Berlin Film Festival

"Small Things Like These," an Irish historical drama about Magdalene laundries starring Cillian Murphy in the midst of his award-winning streak as "Oppenheimer," will open the Berlin Film Festival next month, organizers said in a statement on Thursday. With the Murphy-led film, the festival known for being more overtly political is bringing in a massive dose of star power ahead of the Oscars, at which "Oppenheimer" looks likely to come away handsomely based on its triumphs at the Golden Globes.

Donald Glover brings 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' back on the screen

The married couple of assassins from the hit movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" returns to action in a new TV reboot of the 2005 film. Co-created by actor and musician Donald Glover and writer Francesca Sloane, the eight-episode series is a reimagining of the characters played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie nearly two decades ago.

'Oppenheimer' leads BAFTA Film Awards nominations

Historical drama "Oppenheimer", one of last year's highest- earning movies, led nominations for the BAFTAs with 13 nods on Thursday, but the omission of some favourites from Britain's top movie honours surprised fans. "Oppenheimer", about the making of the atomic bomb, was followed by sex-charged gothic comedy "Poor Things", with 11 nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards, which will be handed out at a ceremony next month.

