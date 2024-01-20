Left Menu

SVBC television channels to telecast live Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathishta

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:29 IST
SVBC television channels to telecast live Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathishta
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTD) television channel, Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel, will telecast live the Pran Prathistha of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 in multiple languages, an official said on Saturday.

SVBC's Tamil, Kannada and Hindi television channels, along with its Telugu YouTube channel will telecast the rituals, said the official.

The Ram temple consecration ceremony is scheduled between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm on Monday, said the official.

''On this occasion, Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel under the auspices of TTD will telecast the Vedic and spiritual rituals in the Ayodhya temple in its Tamil, Kannada and Hindi channels and also in SVBC Telugu YouTube channel,'' said the official in a press release.

SVBC's Telugu channel will also telecast the rituals till 12 pm on Monday but will take a pause to beam Tirumala Srivari Kalyanam and then resume the Ram Mandir telecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024