Left Menu

Ram temple consecration: Diyas lit up in Chandrapur in shape of 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai'

The event was held at the Chanda Club ground, where several saffron flags were also put up to mark the celebration of the Ram temple consecration to be held in Uttar Pradeshs Ayodhya city on Monday.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 21-01-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 09:16 IST
Ram temple consecration: Diyas lit up in Chandrapur in shape of 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai'
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of earthen lamps were lit up in the shape of Hindi words 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai' at a ground in Maharashtra's Chandrapur city ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar along with his family members performed a pooja before the devotees of Lord Ram lit up the earthen lamps (diyas) here late Saturday evening. The event was held at the Chanda Club ground, where several saffron flags were also put up to mark the celebration of the Ram temple consecration to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city on Monday. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sarvajanik Vachanalay here took the initiative to organise the event, where a show of fireworks was also held in the presence of Mungantiwar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024