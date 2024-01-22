Left Menu

South superstar Chiranjeevi on Monday morning left for Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 08:11 IST
"I feel Lord Hanuman has personally invited me": Chiranjeevi leaves to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Chiranjeevi (Image source: ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan on Monday morning left for Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir ceremony. "That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me...We are so fortunate to witness this Pran Pratishta..." Chiranjeevi told ANI.

The actor was seen dressed in a traditional off-white kurta. Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale among others will also be attending the ceremony. The 'Pran Prathistha ceremony' will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

