Bengal Guv to offer puja at Kolkata's Ram temple, flag off 'Ramayana Yatra' on Monday

This will take place around 12.15 pm today, the official said.Bose on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a joyous and harmonious occasion, characterized by peace and unity.He also urged people to be tolerant and not to pay heed to any disinformation.In an official communication from the Raj Bhavan, Bose said, On 22nd January 2024, the nation will stand witness to signature events that are intricately linked to its ethos.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 10:07 IST
Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will flag off a 'Ramayana Yatra' from the Ram Mandir located in the central part of Kolkata, after offering puja there on Monday afternoon to show his respect to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a senior official said.

The state will witness several such pujas at various locations during the day on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. ''The governor will be offering puja at Ram Mandir at the Central Avenue and then flag off 'Ramayana Yatra/ Circuit. This will take place around 12.15 pm today,'' the official said.

Bose on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a joyous and harmonious occasion, characterized by peace and unity.

He also urged people to be tolerant and not to pay heed to any disinformation.

In an official communication from the Raj Bhavan, Bose said, ''On 22nd January 2024, the nation will stand witness to signature events that are intricately linked to its ethos. Seminal events shall also take place in West Bengal.

''On this special day when we redefine the essence of our nationhood through strong linkages to its great heritage and culture, let us resolve once again to share the glory and greatness of our Motherland.'' He also appealed to ''brothers and sisters of Bengal to make the occasion one of sweetness and light through peace and harmony. Friends, I urge everyone to be tolerant and not fall prey to disinformation. The law is on your side. It is time people rise in unison to promote social integration''.

During the day, the city is scheduled to witness over 35 rallies, including Trinamool Congress' 'Sampriti Rally'.

