Left Menu

Ram temple consecration a historic moment, pride for entire world: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh is a historic moment and a matter of pride not only for the country but for the entire world.He was talking to reporters after offering prayers at a temple of Lord Ram inside the popular Dudhdhari Math in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.This is a day of pride not only for the country but for the entire world.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 12:36 IST
Ram temple consecration a historic moment, pride for entire world: Chhattisgarh CM Sai
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh is a historic moment and a matter of pride not only for the country but for the entire world.

He was talking to reporters after offering prayers at a temple of Lord Ram inside the popular Dudhdhari Math in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

''This is a day of pride not only for the country but for the entire world. It is a historic day,'' Sai said. ''After a long struggle of 500 years, Lord Ram is going to be 'pratishthit'. The entire country has become 'Ram-may'. It is also a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh as it is Lord Ram's nanihal (the place of Lord Ram's maternal grandparents) and the place of Mata Kaushalya (Lord Ram's mother),'' he said.

The Chief Minister's Officer in a post on social media said, ''Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ji visited Shri Ram darbar in the ancient Dudhadhari Math in Raipur and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the state.'' After offering prayers, CM Sai offered fodder to a cow and wished everyone for the consecration of Ram Lalla (idol) in Ayodhya, it said. Various places in Raipur city were decked up with saffron flags bearing images of Lord Ram and Hanuman with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them.

Rituals, feasts and other religious events were being held in temples and various other places across the state to mark the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024