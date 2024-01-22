Bhubaneswar residents see live telecast of Ram Lalla idol Pran Pratishtha in cinema hall

On Monday, a cinema hall in Bhubaneswar was booked for the live telecast of Ramlalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' event. People watched the Ayodhya's 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ramlalla virtually. Hundreds of people in Bhubaneswar watched the live streaming of the event at a theatre.

Speaking to ANI, one of the organisers, Sanjeeb Nayak said, "We had booked one whole theatre of the INOX and had invited all our guests here and it was a very good show. Many people came here. The entire live telecast of Pran Pratistha was going on." He added, "It started at 11 am and ended at 1:30 pm. We had collected all of the refreshments and bags for the entire regiment. Complete arrangements were made. This kind of program was organized for the first time in Bhubaneswar and it was telecasted live."

"Everyone is very happy with the live telecast. Our five hundred years long wait as a Sanatani is over. Today, the whole country is celebrating it. It should be celebrated very well in Odisha also. So, we kept this program so that everyone could sit, watch and enjoy it," he concluded. As the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony unfolded, army choppers were pictured showering petals on the temple. PM Modi also showered petals on workers, who were a part of the construction team that shaped the grand Ramn Temple. He was also seen sprinkling flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham. While addressing the dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration. He added that the Ayodhya temple also testifies to a renewed national consciousness of Lord Ram and his place in our everyday lives.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by PM Modi. (ANI)

