Left Menu

Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti: R-Day parade dazzled by cultural extravaganza celebrating women power

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:59 IST
Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti: R-Day parade dazzled by cultural extravaganza celebrating women power
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@jaljeevan_)
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular display of cultural richness and ''Nari Shakti'', the third edition of the ''Vande Bharatam'' in the Republic Day parade of Friday showcased the theme ''Cultural expression of women power - accomplishment through resolve''.

A group of 1,500 dancers under the banner of ''Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti'' graced the parade with a message of unity in diversity. The performance showcased 30 distinctive folk dance styles, including Kuchipudi, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Satriya, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri, contemporary classical dance, and Bollywood styles.

Adding a touch of tradition and diversity, 120 dancers adorned masks representing various tribal and folk performing arts, while another 120 dancers performed with traditional umbrellas and artistic objects from Gujarat, Manipur, Kerala and Maharashtra.

In the talented ensemble were 199 were tribal dance artistes, 486 represented folk dance, 399 were skilled in classical dances and 56 showcased the vibrancy of Bollywood.

Notably, 57 masks were associated with tribal dances, while 63 adorned the folk dance performances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024