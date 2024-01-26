Country’s first female mahout, farmer, folk artiste named for Padma Shri awards from Assam

Three achievers from Assam - the country's first female elephant mahout, a folk artiste and a farmer - have been named for the Padma Shri awards this year. Parbati Baruah, the woman mahout, has been chosen in the social work category, while Sarbeswar Basumatary has been recognised for his contribution to agriculture and folk artiste Drona Bhuyan has been named in the art category. ''This is excellent news! Smt Parbati Baruah, Shri Sarbeswar Basumatry & Shri Drona Bhuyan represent Assam's resilience and industriousness,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

He said that through their different professions, they have contributed immensely to the common goal of strengthening the community. According to information shared by Sarma on the awardees, the 67-year-old Baruah is the 'first female elephant mahout who started taming the wild tuskers at the age of 14 to overcome stereotypes', learning the skill from her father.

She has stood out for her commitment towards mitigating human-elephant conflict with the help of application of scientific practices, the post added.

Details shared about Basumatary said that he is a 'daily wager turned farmer who has evolved into a model for all in mixed integrated farming'.

Demonstrating a community-focused approach, he has transmitted his knowledge and learning to other farmers, helping increase efficiency and uplift livelihoods. Basumatary, who runs his farm in Chirang, said, ''I am very happy to be recognised as a farmer. If I have been able to win the Padma award as a farmer, nothing can give me more happiness.'' He also thanked the government departments which have helped him in his agricultural practice and the local people for their cooperation. Expressing delight at being named for the Padma Shri, folk artiste Bhuyan said, ''This recognition has increased my responsibility manifold. I have to ensure that I can pass on my knowledge to the new generations properly.'' Playing his 'dhol' (Assamese traditional drum) to express his joy, the Sipajhar-based artiste said he was grateful to the authorities for choosing him for the award. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, congratulating the three winners during his Republic Day speech, said, ''I am glad that Parbati Baurah, Sarbeswar Basumatary and Drona Bhuyan have been named for the Padma Shri. I congratulate them and also thank the central government.'' The awards were announced on Thursday and will conferred by the President later in the year.

