Arjun Kapoor pens a heartfelt note on his mother's birth anniversary

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday penned a heartfelt note for his late mother Mona Shourie to mark her 60th birth anniversary.

03-02-2024
Arjun Kapoor and his late mother (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday penned a heartfelt note for his late mother Mona Shourie to mark her 60th birth anniversary. "Happy Birthday to our everything. She would have been sweet 60 today and would have been rocking smiling and spreading happiness all around...Love u Maa till we meet again like u always say Rab Rakha," he wrote.

Arjun also uploaded a beautiful image of his mother playing sitar. Arjun's post has been garnered with several likes and comments.

Arjun's sisters Anshula and Janhvi reacted to the post with a string of red heart emojis. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Athiya Shetty sent their love to Arjun.

Arjun's Instagram feed is filled with his emotional posts for his mother. Remembering mother Mona Kapoor on her death anniversary last year, Arjun poured his heart out and wrote on Instagram, "I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u In front of me to make me realise who & what I was... 11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul... I'm still this lost child without u Maa... I look for you everywhere cause I'm lost just like I'm this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture...We shall meet someday soon."

Arjun's mother succumbed to cancer in 2012, days before the release of his Bollywood debut 'Ishaqzaade'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

