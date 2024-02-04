Karan Singh Grover shares his experience of shooting for 'Fighter'

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who plays Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Fighter,' said it was a proud moment for him to wear a uniform and portray the life of an Air Force officer on screen. "First and foremost, the opportunity to wear the uniform is quite honourable; I consider myself very fortunate. Furthermore, through the film's characters, we see how these Air Force pilots give their lives for the country. Indeed, it was a great experience to get the opportunity to live among the officers, wear the uniform, and be around the actual Sukhoi," Grover told ANI.

The 'Alone' actor shared how he prepared himself to play the role in the film and added, "It was not an easy decision to be part of the film. This uniform comes with a responsibility. I asked myself if 'I am worthy to play this role and wear this uniform'. I was numb initially." Grover recounted shooting around the Sukhois and said. "I recall how it felt when a Sukhoi took off near me. I experienced a sensation in my body that I will never forget. So everything was memorable."

On sharing how it was to work with Deepika and Hrithik, he added, "They are just amazing actors and give their hundred per cent and thus forcing me to give my best for the role." The film, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration. Speaking about the film, Siddharth said earlier, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!!" Talking about Karan, on the work front, he is known for his performances in shows including 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Qubool Hai'. He has also starred in films such as 'Alone' and 'Hate Story 3'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)