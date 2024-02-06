Chile's economy seen growing nearly 2% in 2024, IMF says

Economic growth in Chile is expected to pick up to close to 2% in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday, and is seen growing around 2% to 2.5% in the medium term.

Inflation in the South American country is also projected to converge to its 3% target this year, the IMF added in a statement following the conclusion of a consultation with Chile.

