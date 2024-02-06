Chile's economy seen growing nearly 2% in 2024, IMF says
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 22:49 IST
- Country:
- Chile
Economic growth in Chile is expected to pick up to close to 2% in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday, and is seen growing around 2% to 2.5% in the medium term.
Inflation in the South American country is also projected to converge to its 3% target this year, the IMF added in a statement following the conclusion of a consultation with Chile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Monetary Fund
- South American
- Chile
Advertisement