Left Menu

'Wonder Man': Crew member dies in accident on sets of Marvel series

A crew member of the upcoming Marvel series 'Wonder Man' died in an accident on the sets. The incident occurred Tuesday at Radford Studios, where the crewmember, a rigger, fell from the rafters, as per The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 08:54 IST
'Wonder Man': Crew member dies in accident on sets of Marvel series
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A crew member of the upcoming Marvel series 'Wonder Man' died in an accident on the sets. The incident occurred Tuesday at Radford Studios, where the crewmember, a rigger, fell from the rafters, as per The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in 'Wonder Man' as Simon Williams, a stuntman-turned-superhero.

The show was not filming Tuesday, but the crew was working. Marvel Studio said in a statement, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

An investigation is underway by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health. IATSE, the union representing behind-the-scenes workers, shared its own statement post the crewmember's death. "Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member's family, and his fellow members and colleagues," said President Matthew D. Loeb. "Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can."

'Wonder Man' wrapped up some filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike in July. It is unknown how much more work remains on the series, while one source stated that the most of the shooting had been finished and that only a few pick-ups were scheduled in the following days or weeks. The show counts 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Creton and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andrew Guest as among the behind-the-scenes talents. Ben Kingsley is among the Marvel actors returning, to reprise the role of thespian Trevor Slattery, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024